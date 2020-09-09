DRENNON, Herbert N., Ph.D., 98, husband of the late Helen Margaret Drennon died on Sept. 4, 2020. Herbert was born in West Point, MS son of the late Herbert and Verlelia Drennon. His daughter, Willa Margaret "Peggy" Dumler, preceded him in death. He retired from the University of Kentucky as Associate Dean of Arts and Sciences and taught political science at UK. He was a member of Central Christian Church. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Pam Hammonds and her husband, Gary; his grandson, Russell Neal Hammonds; and his son-in-law, Bob Dumler. A private service will be observed at the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Music Academy, 644 Georgetown St., Lexington, KY 40508 www.milwardfuneral.com