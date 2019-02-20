SPENCER Herbert Arthur, 83, of Lexington, KY, passed away February 17, 2019. He was born in Tulsa, OK to Len and Madge (Scofield) Spencer and was proceeded in death by his younger sister Winifred Mae Spencer. Herbert is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Joy Spencer; Son, Grant (Mollie Wood) Spencer of Charleston, WV; daughter, Amber Spencer of Lexington and 4 Grandchildren Hanley, Cameryn, John Mason and Cuyler Spencer. He was a wonderful father, caring husband and generous grandparent. After graduating from Will Rogers HS in Tulsa, OK, Herbert studied Mechanical Engineering at Rice University in Houston, TX. He served his country in the Army near the end of the Korean War. Afterwards he meet his future wife, Linda, in Pittsburgh, PA and after they lived briefly in Cincinnati, OH, he Co-founded Thermal Equipment Sales, an HVAC equipment supplier in Lexington, KY. He was a trusted supplier to many Consulting Engineers and Contractors throughout Kentucky and took a great deal of pride in his work.The family would like to thank the staff of Lexington Country Place for their loving care of Herb over the last year and Bluegrass Hospice Care for their work through his final days. In lieu of flowers to the family, it is asked that you support in Herb's memory or send flowers to a loved one. Visitation will be held 5-7PM, Wednesday, February 27th, at Milward Funeral Directors at 391 Southland Dr., Lexington, KY 40503. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary