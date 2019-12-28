|
93, passed on December 23, 2019. He was born in Lexington, KY on November 4, 1926 to Louise Evans Sharp & Herman Sharp. He was a graduate of Henry Clay High School and attended the University of KY. During WWII, he served in the Marine Corps until the end of the war. Herman spent most of his working life in the savings & loan business having been employed by Lexington Federal, New Union, & Lincoln Federal of Louisville. He was a member of Broadway Christian Church since his youth. As an adult he served as deacon, elder, & trustee. He was president of the Sunshine Couples Sunday School class for many years and also administered the Kerr Memorial Scholarship fund. He was a regular on the Wrecking Crew which met weekly to drink coffee and perform odd jobs around the church building. He was a regular attendee of the Marine League chapter in Lexington. He was a Marine through & through. Herman is survived by his wife of 67 years Janet Kabler Sharp; two sons, Jeffrey O. Sharp (Jennifer) & Gregory H. Sharp; three grandchildren, Jeffrey B. Sharp (Holleigh), Jason G. Sharp (Lori) & Jessica Sharp Sanders (Darian); & four great grandchildren Jackson, Addison & Bennett Sharp, and Titus Sanders. Visitation will be at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 463 East Main Street, Lexington, on Monday, December 30 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM with Services immediately following. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Versailles Road in Lexington. Contributions in his memory may be made to Broadway Christian Church, 187 N Broadway, Lexington, KY 40507
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 28, 2019