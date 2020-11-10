COLLIER Harriet Hart, passed away on November 3, 2020, at her home in Lexington, Ky. She was born in 1936 in Berea, Ky to Lewis Roberts Hart and Myrtle Rumley Hart. She lived most of her life in Lexington. Harriet attended Cassidy, Morton, and Henry Clay HS. She graduated from the University of Kentucky and was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. Harriet was a life-long teacher at St. Michael's, The Lexington School, Glendover, Cassidy, and Meadowthorpe elementary schools. She was married to her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Jon Dale Collier for 48 years. He preceded her in death in 2006. At that time, she became President of Hart's Dry Cleaning & Laundry which had been a family-owned business since 1952. Harriet had a gift for connecting with people. Her radiant smile and sweet, compassionate ways made everyone feel special. She was in constant contact with former classmates, students, employees, family and friends, and enjoyed retreating to the peaceful, natural environment at Herrington Lake. Harriet is survived by her sister Anne Hart Raymond (FL). Children: Karen Collier Dingle (CO), Kenneth Hart Collier and wife Cindi (GA), Julanie Collier Lee and husband Jae (NM). Grandchildren: Ryan Dingle and wife Sophie with great grand-children Everette and Oliver; Morgan Dingle and husband Brian Bellini; Jonathan, Janelle and Julian Lee; Griffin and Grayson Collier. Nieces: Kathy Hart and Sarah Litteral; Linda Anne Raymond and Michael Cain. Nephew: Lewis Roberts Hart III and wife Jayne; and numerous extended family members. A celebration of Harriet's life will be held in the future when we can all be together. The family can be contacted at HHCMemorial@gmail.com or Harriet's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, American Youth Foundation or KET. The family thanks you for your outpouring of love and support.



