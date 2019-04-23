Resources More Obituaries for Hershel Collins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Hershel E. Collins

Obituary Flowers Hershel E. Collins, age 51, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 in Cynthiana. He was born January 3, 1968 to Janet Harrison Collins of Sadieville and the late Hershel Collins. Hershel was a 1986 graduate of Scott County High School, he worked at a variety of restaurants, loved to hunt, fish and was an avid reader. He was also a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church in Cynthiana. In addition to his mother, Janet, he is survived by his brothers and sisters, Merlin (Donna) Collins of Georgetown, Kentucky, Judy (Jerry) Switzer of Ashville, North Carolina, Lewis Collins of Georgetown, Kentucky, Kevin Collins of Sadieville, Kentucky, Marvin (Chasity) Collins of Georgetown, Kentucky and Pamela Patton of Cynthiana Kentucky. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Hershel is preceded in death by his father, his brothers, Brian Keith Collins and Marlin Collins, his nephew Jeremy Dale Collins and brother in law, William James Patton. Hershel's visitation will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Tucker, Yocum and Wilson Funeral Home from 10 am to 12 pm with a service to follow at noon. Burial will be private. Pallbearers will be Kevin Collins, Lewis Collins, Marvin Collins, Tim Miller, Kelly Frodelius and Cody Patton. Honorary bearers will be Merlin Collins and Austin Patton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries