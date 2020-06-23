Hershel Tolson

Hershel Albert Tolson, 98, widower of Christine Marie Tolson, died Saturday at the VA Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born in Powell County, Kentucky on January 2, 1922 to the late Lexington Tolson and the late Carrie Lee Perry Tolson. Survivors include his children, Gary (Susan) Tolson, Dennis (Pat) Tolson, Kenneth (Lena) Tolson and Carolyn Smith, and eight grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Lexington, Kentucky. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the Tolson family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 23, 2020.