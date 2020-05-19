80 of Salvisa, left this world on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. He was born in Rockcastle County, KY on June 26, 1939 the son of the late Elisha Irvin Bullock and the late Dovie Robbins Bullock. He had been a printer for American Printing Co. and was a US Air Force Veteran. He was a horseman, a printer by trade, a member of Bethel Harvest Church of Nicholasville, and a son of God. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years Pat; sons, Andy Bullock and wife Pam of Mt. Vernon, Giles Bullock of Frankfort, and Irvin Bullock and wife Kim of Georgetown; daughter Cyndi Orlando and husband David of Nicholasville; three sisters, Rosie Wilford and Alene Dean, both of Lexington, and Ruth Nichols of Georgia; eight grandchildren, Brian, Matthew, Cody, David, Jonathon, Nicole, Clark, and Samantha; and eight great grandchildren, Brooke, Jace, Caleb, Michael, Julia, Sloane, Ellie, and Gabriella. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, and his special friends known as the “Wendy’s Romeo Coffee Crew”. He was preceded in death by a brother, Boyd Bullock; and three sisters, Anita Young, Flonnie Matterly, and Wilma Edlinge. Funeral services for Mr. Bullock will be private. He will be laid to rest at the McKinney cemetery. Dowell & Martin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



