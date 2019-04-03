Home

Diane Carroll Hibbard, 65, widow Perry Wayne "Butch" Hibbard died Mon. April 1, 2019. Born in Woodford, KY she was the daughter of the late Jack and Virginia Carroll. She was a member of Hunter Presbyterian Church where she was loved by all. She ran a beautiful race and is surrounded by a loving daughter, Jennifer (Sam) Wheeling, Lexington; three sisters, Debby (Kevin) Eddy, Lexington, KY, Linda Sebastian, Frankfort, KY and Jackie (Robert) Richardson, Versailles, KY; four nephews, John, Joe, Jack and Reid. Her Celebration of Life Service will be 2pm Fri., April 5, 2019 at Hunter Presbyterian Church by the Rev. J.T. Silence with a reception to follow the service. A private family burial will be at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hunter Presbyterian Church, 109 Rosemont Garden Lexington, Kentucky 40503. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 3, 2019
