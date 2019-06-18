|
|
PIERCE Hilda, 86, wife of Rev. James K. Pierce, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. Her visitations will be Wednesday, June 19th at Highlands Baptist at 2032 Parallel Rd., Lexington from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Thursday June 20th, at Porter Memorial Baptist located at 4300 Nicholasville Rd., Lexington from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM with a memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, please honor Hilda with a donation to the Highlands Baptist Church Building Fund. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 18, 2019