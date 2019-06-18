Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda Pierce

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hilda Pierce Obituary
PIERCE Hilda, 86, wife of Rev. James K. Pierce, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. Her visitations will be Wednesday, June 19th at Highlands Baptist at 2032 Parallel Rd., Lexington from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Thursday June 20th, at Porter Memorial Baptist located at 4300 Nicholasville Rd., Lexington from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM with a memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, please honor Hilda with a donation to the Highlands Baptist Church Building Fund. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.