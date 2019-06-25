|
QUINN Hilda Thomas, passed away on June 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walker and Sarah Morgan Thomas of Pleasant Home, Owen County, her husband Bill Quinn, her son, Stephen Thomas Giles and first husband, Overton Giles. She is survived by several cousins and friends. McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. Graveside Services will be Wednesday, June 26th at 11am at the Owenton Cemetery. mcdonaldandnew.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 25, 2019