Timothy Hillard "Onyx Titan", 25, son of Timothy & Alicia Hillard, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Georgetown, Kentucky. Timothy was born June 29, 1995 in Scott County, Kentucky to Timothy and Alicia Wombles Hillard. He was a member of Great Crossing Baptist Church, loved animals and enjoyed crocheting, riding four wheelers, and camping. Enjoyed going to Build A Bear Workshop. Along with his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandmother, Patricia Hillard of Georgetown, Kentucky, maternal grandparents, C. B. & Sheila Wombles of Cynthiana, Kentucky; brother, Codey Hillard and sister, Autumn Hillard, both of Georgetown, Kentucky; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Timothy was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Lelton R. Hillard. Visitation will be Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10:00am-2:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will begin at 2:00pm with Rev. Gene Johns officiating. Burial will take place in Davis Cemetery. Those serving as pallbearers will be: Tim Hillard, Gene Hillard, Fenton Courtney, Joseph Northrop, Bobby Bresett, and Eric Workman. Serving as honorary pallbearers are: Codey Hillard (brother) and Autumn Hillard (sister). Alternate pallbearers are: George Butcher and Steven Jones. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.