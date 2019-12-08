|
Hogan West McKinney 81, widower of Ruth Ann Ruckman McKinney, of Handys Bend Road in Wilmore, Kentucky died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at The Willows at Citation in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on August 3, 1938 in Irvine, Kentucky to the late R.B. McKinney and Emmer Morris McKinney. He was an Army Veteran and a retired brick mason who had worked for Boyle Masonry. Surviving Hogan is his daughter, Teresa (David) M. Morgan of Dallas, Texas and two grandsons, Sean David Morgan and Alec McKinney Morgan. Services will be 11:00 AM, Monday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Rev. Dwight Winter officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-5:00PM at the funeral home. Interment will be in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 8, 2019