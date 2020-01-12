|
90 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Berea. She was born in Ledford, IN on June 11, 1929 the daughter of Harold and Beatrice Pickering McDermott. She was a retired waitress and was of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking, and knitting. She is survived by her daughters, Marlene Stallsworth of Mt. Vernon, and Darlene Davis of Deckerville, MI; and four sisters, Mary and John Gee of Pana, IL, Della Farver of Prudenville, MI, Micky and David Charlick of Paris, MI, and Sue and Ralph Charlick of Birmingham, MI. Six grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren also survive. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Hoggard; a son; two grandchildren; four brothers; and two sisters. Funeral services for Mrs. Hoggard will be conducted Tuesday, January 14 at 11:00 AM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home from 6:00 to 9:00 PM Monday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Mrs. Hoggard’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 12, 2020