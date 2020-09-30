Homer Bruce Swafford, 68, widower of Dorothy Rae Swafford, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 in Georgetown, Kentucky. Homer was born to Henry and Myrtle Neeley Swafford on September 4, 1952 in Richmond, Indiana. He enjoyed motor sports, live music, zip lines, and poetry. Homer was a Kentucky Colonel, and an honorary lifetime member of Future Farmers of America. Homer is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Lynne Haley of Casey County, Kentucky, Ava Gail Corbin and Jessica Amy Swafford, both of Georgetown, Kentucky. . Visitation will be Thursday, October 1st from 10am-11am at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Graveside and burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
