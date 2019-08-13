|
BOLTON Rev. Dr. Homer Eugene Sr., widower of the late Emma Elizabeth Gilkey Bolton departed at his home Friday August 9, 2019. He was born February 12, 1931 the youngest of ten to the late George and Annie Turley Bolton in Scott County. He is survived by three sons, Homer Bolton, Jr., Lexington, Donald Bolton, Georgetown and Kevin Bolton, Lexington. Two daughters, Marsha (Norman) Jackson, Lexington and Dana Bolton, Georgetown. Funeral Thursday August 15, 2019 at 1 pm at Consolidated Baptist Church, visitation 11 am - 1 pm. Services by Smith & Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 13, 2019