Smith & Smith Funeral Home
340 East 3rd Street
Lexington, KY 40508
(859) 255-6273
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Consolidated Baptist Church
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Consolidated Baptist Church
Homer Eugene Sr.


1931 - 2019
Homer Eugene Sr. Obituary
BOLTON Rev. Dr. Homer Eugene Sr., widower of the late Emma Elizabeth Gilkey Bolton departed at his home Friday August 9, 2019. He was born February 12, 1931 the youngest of ten to the late George and Annie Turley Bolton in Scott County. He is survived by three sons, Homer Bolton, Jr., Lexington, Donald Bolton, Georgetown and Kevin Bolton, Lexington. Two daughters, Marsha (Norman) Jackson, Lexington and Dana Bolton, Georgetown. Funeral Thursday August 15, 2019 at 1 pm at Consolidated Baptist Church, visitation 11 am - 1 pm. Services by Smith & Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 13, 2019
