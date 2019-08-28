|
|
|
Homer Howard Gruchow, 86, widower of Alice Jane Gruchow, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Frankfort, Kentucky. He was born on September 12, 1932 in Watson, Minnesota to the late Homer Howard Gruchow, Sr., and Edith Raddohl Gruchow. Homer was a member of The Journey. He is survived by his sons, Timothy Gruchow, Jonathon Howard Gruchow, Thomas Booth, and Ray Folse, daughters, Candy Nichols, Karen Barner, Sheri Gruchow, and Traci McGranahan; 19 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory, a brother, Les Strommen and sister, Joan Wilson. A memorial service will be 12pm Thursday, August 29, 2019 at The Journey, 2842 Leestown Rd., Frankfort, KY 40601. Visitation will be 10am til service time. The burial of the cremains will be in Masonic Cemetery with military honors following the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 28, 2019