43 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Friday, April 26, 2019 at his home. He was born in Rockcastle County, KY on June 16, 1975 the son of Preston Jr. and Carylon Sue Barnett Cameron. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his mother, Carylon Sue Cameron Evans and husband Gene of Mt. Vernon; a brother, Paul Cameron and Janice Robinison of Mt. Vernon; three sisters, Lora Baker and husband Frank, Tammy Davidson and John Evans, and Nikki Cameron and Tony Mills, all of Mt. Vernon; four nephews, Justin Cameron, Dustin Cameron, Zachary Davidson, and Ethan Mills, all of Mt. Vernon; two nieces, Ashley Cameron and Brooklyn Cameron, both of Mt. Vernon; and two uncles, Donald Joe Barnett and Phillip Barnett, both of Mt. Vernon. Also surviving are four aunts; and a special friend, Kevin Whitaker of Mt. Vernon. He was preceded in death by his father, Preston Jr. Cameron. Funeral services for Mr. Cameron will be conducted Tuesday, April 30 at 11:00 AM at McNew Chapel Church by Bro. Wesley Vanwinkle. Burial will follow in the Smith Cemetery. Friends may call at the church after 6 PM Monday. Arrangements are by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home.