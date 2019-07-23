|
|
68, passed away peacefully on July 19th surrounded by family. A life-long resident of Lexington, Clark grew up in Meadowthorpe, was a graduate of Lafayette High School and the University of Kentucky School of Architecture. Clark served in the Army Reserves, and worked the rest of his life as an architect, notable projects including Bernheim Forest Visitors Center and Still Waters Camp in Indiana. Survived by his wife Megan, his sons Graham (Kristah) and Colin, his mother Nancy Sturgill, sister Jan (Lee) Amos, brother in law Phil (Susan) Crow, nieces and nephews Weston (Beth), Tyler (Amy), Katrine, Kelsey, Madison. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the or Habitat for Humanity.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 23, 2019