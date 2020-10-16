Howard Drury

Howard McLean Drury, 87, of Nicholasville, husband of Betty Jean Carroll Drury to whom he was married for 66 years died, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. He was born in Woodford County, Kentucky on December 17, 1932 to the late George Drury and Hannah McGohon Drury. Howard was a farmer and retired from the University of Kentucky where he worked as an electrician and he had also worked at Kroger on Southland Drive in Lexington, Kentucky. He was a Member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church where he was a Deacon and former Sunday School Teacher. He is survived by sons, Ricky Joe (Cheryl) Drury, Michael Howard Cindy) Drury and Stephen Glenn (Vicki) Drury, daughter in law, Becky Drury, thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Additional survivors include sisters, Joyce (Charles) Eades, Jane (Joe) Peel, Marilyn Gay Powers, and brother, Curtis (Mary Ellen) Drury. He was preceded in death by a son, Terry McLean Drury, sisters, Ruby Metcalf, Minnie Curtsinger, and brothers, Kenneth Drury, Edward Drury, and Roger Drury. Services will be 1:00PM, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Jay Webb, and Bro. DeWayne Brewer officiating. Visitation will be 5-8:00PM, Monday, October 19, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home and before the service of Tuesday starting at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Bearers will be John Drury, Jason Drury, Adam Drury, Austin Drury, Aaron Drury, and Jacob Drury. Contributions are suggested to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com