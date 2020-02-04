|
Howard Eugene Brown, 81, passed away at his home in Georgetown, Ky on February 2, 2020. He was born September 15 1938 in Macomb Illinois to the late Glenn and Eva Brown. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ethel Brown, and their children, Nickie Miller (John Chartkoff), Jeff Brown (Dianna, Kelly Souder, Crissy Hogsten (Kenny) as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Lexington Cemetery. Kerr Brothers funeral home on East Main St. in Lexington Ky will handle his arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 4, 2020