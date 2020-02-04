Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Eugene Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Eugene Brown Obituary
Howard Eugene Brown, 81, passed away at his home in Georgetown, Ky on February 2, 2020. He was born September 15 1938 in Macomb Illinois to the late Glenn and Eva Brown. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ethel Brown, and their children, Nickie Miller (John Chartkoff), Jeff Brown (Dianna, Kelly Souder, Crissy Hogsten (Kenny) as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Lexington Cemetery. Kerr Brothers funeral home on East Main St. in Lexington Ky will handle his arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -