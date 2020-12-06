1/1
Howard John King
1926 - 2020
Howard John King
October 22, 1926 - December 4, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Howard King, 94, of Lexington, Kentucky passed away on December 4th, 2020. He was born in Perth, Ontario on October 22, 1926 to the late Melville and Rena King. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during both World War II and the Korean War. He was also a member of the special-purpose force for the Okinawa Underwater Demolition Team. Howard is preceded in death by his parents, as well as his wife, Kathryn Kracht. He is survived by his son, Gary (Sherry) King; his daughter, Karen (Jerry) Nixon; two grandchildren, Heather (Troy) Krajicek, and Christopher (Rachel) King; and two great-grandchildren, Lillie and Brayden. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. No services are planned.



Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 6, 2020.
