Home

POWERED BY

Services
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard SmithDudley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard SmithDudley


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard SmithDudley Obituary
NICHOLASVILLE Dudley Howard Smith, 71, passed away Wednesday, August 7th, 2019. He was born August 31, 1941, son of the late Viola Gill Littrell. He was a 1966 graduate of Jessamine County High and an Air Force Veteran. He was a Master Technician of outboard motors and retired with numerous awards of excellence. He was a member of New Hope Fellowship Church. He is survived by his wife Dovie, step-children Jerimy Willis (Eric), Tammy Neal (Wayne), Gavin McManaman (Debbie) and four grandchildren, Hunter, Briana, Joey and Courtney. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of St Joe CCU and Hospice Care of the Bluegrass. Visitation will be Mon., Aug. 12th from 5-8pm, Service Tue., Aug. 13th at 1pm both at Betts and West Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now