NICHOLASVILLE Dudley Howard Smith, 71, passed away Wednesday, August 7th, 2019. He was born August 31, 1941, son of the late Viola Gill Littrell. He was a 1966 graduate of Jessamine County High and an Air Force Veteran. He was a Master Technician of outboard motors and retired with numerous awards of excellence. He was a member of New Hope Fellowship Church. He is survived by his wife Dovie, step-children Jerimy Willis (Eric), Tammy Neal (Wayne), Gavin McManaman (Debbie) and four grandchildren, Hunter, Briana, Joey and Courtney. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of St Joe CCU and Hospice Care of the Bluegrass. Visitation will be Mon., Aug. 12th from 5-8pm, Service Tue., Aug. 13th at 1pm both at Betts and West Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 11, 2019