Home

POWERED BY

Services
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hubert Berryman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hubert Berryman


1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Hubert Berryman Obituary
Hubert Allen Berryman, 80, husband of Brenda Morgan Berryman, of Hustonville, Kentucky, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Ephraim McDowell Hospital in Danville, Kentucky. He was born on April 16, 1939 in Clark County, Kentucky to the late Bert Berryman and Virginia Perkins Berryman. He was an Army Veteran. Survivors include his children, Hubert Lee Berryman, Edward Allen Berryman, Deborah (Matthew) Sword, Jamie Lynn (Doug) Adams, siblings, Lowell Edward (Norma) Berryman, Gary (Lynn) Berryman and Sue Carol (O’Breen) Everage, grandchildren, Brandon Lee Berryman, Patrick Berryman, Morgan Caudill, Zachary Allen Burrus, Bristol Berryman and Hannah Whitney, Charles Berryman, Mason Berryman, Parker Berryman, Madalyn Sword, and Gabriel Sword. Service will be 11:00AM, Wednesday at Betts & West Funeral Home, visitation will be 5-9PM Tuesday at the Betts & West Funeral Home. Burial will be in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hubert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -