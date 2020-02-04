|
|
|
Hubert Allen Berryman, 80, husband of Brenda Morgan Berryman, of Hustonville, Kentucky, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Ephraim McDowell Hospital in Danville, Kentucky. He was born on April 16, 1939 in Clark County, Kentucky to the late Bert Berryman and Virginia Perkins Berryman. He was an Army Veteran. Survivors include his children, Hubert Lee Berryman, Edward Allen Berryman, Deborah (Matthew) Sword, Jamie Lynn (Doug) Adams, siblings, Lowell Edward (Norma) Berryman, Gary (Lynn) Berryman and Sue Carol (O’Breen) Everage, grandchildren, Brandon Lee Berryman, Patrick Berryman, Morgan Caudill, Zachary Allen Burrus, Bristol Berryman and Hannah Whitney, Charles Berryman, Mason Berryman, Parker Berryman, Madalyn Sword, and Gabriel Sword. Service will be 11:00AM, Wednesday at Betts & West Funeral Home, visitation will be 5-9PM Tuesday at the Betts & West Funeral Home. Burial will be in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 4, 2020