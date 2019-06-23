|
Hubert Turner Brooks, age 72 of Shelbyville passed away Friday June 21, 2019 in Louisville. He was a member of Crossroads Lighthouse Church in Eminence, KY and a retired forklift operator with the GE Appliance Park after 35 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ruth Kincaid Brooks of Shelbyville; his daughters, Regina Loy (Joe) and Leslie Brooks both of Shelbyville; his grandchildren, Autumn Arnold and Cordelle Lister. A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday June 25, 2019 at the Crossroads Lighthouse Church in Eminence with Pastor Nathan Shaw officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. Monday June 24, 2019 at Shannon Funeral Home, Shelbyville. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the Crossroads Lighthouse Church Ministry 220 Clear Creek Road Eminence, KY 40019.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 23, 2019
