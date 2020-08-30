CORNELIUS, Huey Lowell born February 6, 1939, in Alva, Kentucky; died August 18th, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky from the coronavirus. Huey (aka He-who) was a student, a varsity letterman, a class president, an educator, a coach, a principal, a Sunday School teacher, an insurance agent, a storyteller, a neighbor, a friend, an uncle, a brother, a grandpa, a father and a husband. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, two brothers and sister, and one grandchild. He leaves behind his wife of almost fifty-three years, Marjorie; his children: Clark (Anna) Cornelius of Dothan, AL, Beth Cornelius of Lexington, KY, Seth (Amy) Cornelius of Richmond, KY and Brance Cornelius of Eustis, FL, sister Pat (Bruce) Brumley of Lexington and grandchildren: Ben (Nicole), Bonny, Grace, Josh, Amery, Eve, Aleah, Linden, Ava, Bella; great-grandchildren: Oliver and Owen; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, second cousins and more. No memorial services are planned at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a time when friends and family can gather safely to remember Huey and commemorate his life.



