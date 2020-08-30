1/1
Huey Lowell Cornelius
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Huey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CORNELIUS, Huey Lowell born February 6, 1939, in Alva, Kentucky; died August 18th, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky from the coronavirus. Huey (aka He-who) was a student, a varsity letterman, a class president, an educator, a coach, a principal, a Sunday School teacher, an insurance agent, a storyteller, a neighbor, a friend, an uncle, a brother, a grandpa, a father and a husband. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, two brothers and sister, and one grandchild. He leaves behind his wife of almost fifty-three years, Marjorie; his children: Clark (Anna) Cornelius of Dothan, AL, Beth Cornelius of Lexington, KY, Seth (Amy) Cornelius of Richmond, KY and Brance Cornelius of Eustis, FL, sister Pat (Bruce) Brumley of Lexington and grandchildren: Ben (Nicole), Bonny, Grace, Josh, Amery, Eve, Aleah, Linden, Ava, Bella; great-grandchildren: Oliver and Owen; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, second cousins and more. No memorial services are planned at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a time when friends and family can gather safely to remember Huey and commemorate his life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved