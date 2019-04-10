|
BEAVEN Hugh H., 93, husband of 71 years to Bernice Beaven, died Apr. 7, 2019 at his residence in Lexington, KY. Born Sept. 1, 1925 in Lebanon, KY, he was the son of the late Hugh Mattingly and Irene Hamilton Beaven. Mr. Beaven was a retired Quality Control Supervisor for IBM. Survivors other than his wife include five of six children: Rick (Sheila) Beaven, David Beaven, Mary Ellen Beaven, Jeff (Lou Ann) Beaven, and Gary (Jennifer) Beaven; 12 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one brother; and three sisters. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Carl Beaven; and a brother, Richard Beaven. Funeral services will be held 10:30 am Thurs., April 11 at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 605 Hill N Dale, Lexington, KY 40503. Burial will take place 11 am Fri., April 12 at St. Charles Cemetery in Lebanon, KY. Pallbearers will be Austin Beaven, Weston Beaven, Nathan Beaven, Ryan Beaven, Taylor Riddell and Grant Stromquest. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. handling arrangements.
