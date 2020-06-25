Hunter Alan Hill, 19, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky on August 18, 2000 to the late Jason Alan Hill and Mary Christina Hager. He was employed by Amazon. Survivors include a daughter, Lakelynn Dawn Kay Hill, paternal grandparents, Ted and Shirlen Kay Hill, sister, Daisy Marie Cockerham, brother, Bradley Tyler Lane Smith, maternal grandparents, Pam Harding and Bill Banks, and host of other family members and friends. Services will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Jay Webb officiating. Visitation will be 4-8:00 PM, Friday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Parks. Bearers will be Jarrett King, Levi Hill, Jaden Jones, Will Anness, Nolan Hager, Audrey and Brayden Hager. Online guestbook www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 25, 2020.