Gerald “Jerry” Patrick Hutson, 51, of Shelbyville, Ky., died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. A successful trainer of world’s champion American Saddlebred and roadster horses, Hutson was employed at Rose Stables, Shelbyville. Born to, and predeceased by, Gerald Hutson and Pat Moulton Hutson Close, he is survived by his daughter Dylan Hutson Sortman, and her husband Aaron, and granddaughter Ruby, all of Louisville; sister Helen Robertson and her husband Jimmy, of Shelbyville, and many lifelong friends in the horse industry. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Kentucky, with Rev. Gene Wright officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates contributions to the charitable foundation of the industry Jerry loved, or the music he enjoyed: the UPHA Dewey Henderson Benevolent Fund, c/o United Professional Horsemen’s Foundation, Inc., 4059 Iron Works Pkwy., Suite 2, Lexington, KY 40511; visit www.UPHAonline.com or call 859.231.5070. Or, Instrumental Partners c/o WUOL, 619 S. 4th Street, Louisville, Ky 40202. This is a part of the non-profit Louisville Public Media.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 22, 2019