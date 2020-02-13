|
|
Ida Helen Fluhr Ash, 90, widow of Robert James Ash, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her home. She was born in Jefferson County, on September 22, 1929 to the late William Abraham Fluhr and Ida Mae Carby Fluhr. Survivors include daughters, Vicki Froman, Kathy Rhineheimer (Greg), and Lisa Harmon (John), sons, Gary (Carol), Danny (Jeanie), David (Kathy), Jeff (Geri) and Jim (Jane), 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, brother, Dr. Wallace Emory Fluhr. She was preceded in death by seven siblings. Services will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday at St. Luke Catholic Church with Father John Moriarty officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM at Betts & West Funeral Home. Interment will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 13, 2020