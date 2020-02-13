Home

POWERED BY

Services
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Luke Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Ash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Helen Fluhr Ash


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida Helen Fluhr Ash Obituary
Ida Helen Fluhr Ash, 90, widow of Robert James Ash, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her home. She was born in Jefferson County, on September 22, 1929 to the late William Abraham Fluhr and Ida Mae Carby Fluhr. Survivors include daughters, Vicki Froman, Kathy Rhineheimer (Greg), and Lisa Harmon (John), sons, Gary (Carol), Danny (Jeanie), David (Kathy), Jeff (Geri) and Jim (Jane), 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, brother, Dr. Wallace Emory Fluhr. She was preceded in death by seven siblings. Services will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday at St. Luke Catholic Church with Father John Moriarty officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM at Betts & West Funeral Home. Interment will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -