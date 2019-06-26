|
DURHAM Ida Mae, 90, widow of John Durham, died June 22, 2019. Survivors include two sons, Brent (Pamela) Durham, Keene, KY and Shannon (Susan) Durham, Lexington, KY; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one sister, two sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 10:30 am Sat., June 29 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 am Sat. until the service time. Memorial contributions are suggested to Broadway Christian Church, 187 N. Broadway, Lexington, KY 40508.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 26, 2019