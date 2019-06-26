Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Durham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Mae Durham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DURHAM Ida Mae, 90, widow of John Durham, died June 22, 2019. Survivors include two sons, Brent (Pamela) Durham, Keene, KY and Shannon (Susan) Durham, Lexington, KY; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one sister, two sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 10:30 am Sat., June 29 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 am Sat. until the service time. Memorial contributions are suggested to Broadway Christian Church, 187 N. Broadway, Lexington, KY 40508.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now