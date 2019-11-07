|
Ida Ruth Montgomery Canter 92, widow of Alonza Green “A.G.” Canter, of Sugar Creek Pike, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the home of her daughter. She was born on September 13, 1927 to the late Marion Lucas and Nannie Coulter Montgomery and she was a lifelong farmer, a member at Little Hickman Christian Church and a member of the Jessamine Co. Beef Cattle Association, the Oak Hill Homemakers and Jessamine County Homemaker of the Year. She is survived by her children, Ida Gayle (Brad) Teater, David Canter and his friend, Linda S. Anderson, Rebecca C. Hilterbran, six grandchildren, Greg (Tracy) Teater, Vanessa Canter, Crystie (Matt) Young, Sherri (Tim) Trainer, Alan (Sarah) Canter, Leslee (Richie) Horn, ten great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, a sister in law, Faye Canter, brother in law, Ray W. Carter a daughter in law, Kay Jacina, numerous other relatives. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Wanda Carol Canter, two sisters, Lucille Noe and Glady Pollard, two brothers, Charles Montgomery and Vernon Clay Montgomery and a son-in-law, Mike Hilterbran. Services will be 1:00 PM Friday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Lee Baltzer officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-9 PM at the funeral home. Bearers will be grandchildren and their spouses. Honorary bearers will be her nieces and nephews and the Elders and Deacons of Little Hickman Christian Church. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
