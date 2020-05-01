ADAMS Idus "Ike" Wilmer, 78, passed away on April 20, 2020. He was born on July 19, 1941. Ike had a love for the church worldwide and enjoyed to travel and learn languages. He joined the US Army in 1964. In 1966 he moved to South Korea where he met and married Sharon (Rains) Adams. He served in the Army for 23 years, retiring in 1987 as the Brigade Executive Officer for the Medial Training Corp. In 1991 he began teaching Social Work at Asbury University, serving as a student advisor and leading many missions trips. Ike retired in 2013 and began volunteering, serving as an elder at GCF church and being on the board of Cornerstone International. He also worked for the Pro-Life movement. He was preceded in death by his wife. He is survived by his son and his wife, Todd and Elizabeth Adams, and their children, Emmaline, Isabelle, Annaliese, Anastasia, and John; he is survived by his daughter and her husband, Andrea and Ryan Phillips, and their children Grayson, Jack, and Nic. He is survived by his sister, Clarice Cole, and his brother, Dayton Adams. Because of COVID-19, the burial was private.



