Imogene McQueen Mathews, 75, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Frankfort Regional Hospital. She was born in Jackson County, Kentucky on July 10, 1944 the daughter of the late Hubert and China Abner McQueen. After over 30 years of employment Imogene retired from Texas Instruments where she was a customer service representative. She was a faithful and devoted member of Ninevah Christian Church in Lawrenceburg and a devoted fan of the Kentucky Wildcats. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Ann Hale and husband, Earl Wilcox. Imogene will be lovingly remembered by her sons, James (Brenda) Wilcox, Okeechobee, FL, Anthony E. (Robyn) Wilcox, Lawrenceburg, Christopher (Rebecca) Wilcox, Atlanta, GA, brother, Lester (Sue) McQueen, Irvine, grandchildren, William Bridger Wilcox, River Nelson Wilcox, Brier Nathaniel Wilcox, Elizabeth Wilcox, Tyler Daniel Wilcox, and four great-grandchildren. Due to current gathering restrictions private services will be held. Memorial donations are suggested to the Ring of Fire Ministry at Ninevah Christian Church at www.ninevahchristian.org/donate. Family and friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Imogene’s tribute wall at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 25, 2020