|
|
|
Versailles – Imogene Ross Castle, 90, widow of Lloyd Castle, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Private services will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd. A private burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. On Monday, we will be posting a Zoom link on our website for family and friends that would like to watch the service live. In keeping with social distancing, if you would like to show your support to the family you are welcome to join us for a drive in service at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd on Tuesday. www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 25, 2020