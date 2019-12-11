|
Ina Blanche Crawford Privett, 97, widow of Eugene Privett, of Gainesway Drive in Nicholasville, Kentucky passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born in Washington County, Kentucky on January 14, 1922 to the late Elias Crawford and Cordie Bugg Crawford. Survivors include three sons, Victor Privett, Edward Privett and William Privett and a daughter, Margaret Freeman, sister, Mary Frances Moberly and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sisters, Sarah Catherine Sharp and Mattie Crawford and brothers, George, Bill and Bud Crawford. Graveside services will be 2:30 PM, Friday at Maple Grove Cemetery with David Dorn officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Betts & West Funeral Home. Online guestbook www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 11, 2019