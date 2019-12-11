Home

POWERED BY

Services
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Resources
More Obituaries for Ina Privett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ina Privett

Send Flowers
Ina Privett Obituary
Ina Blanche Crawford Privett, 97, widow of Eugene Privett, of Gainesway Drive in Nicholasville, Kentucky passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born in Washington County, Kentucky on January 14, 1922 to the late Elias Crawford and Cordie Bugg Crawford. Survivors include three sons, Victor Privett, Edward Privett and William Privett and a daughter, Margaret Freeman, sister, Mary Frances Moberly and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sisters, Sarah Catherine Sharp and Mattie Crawford and brothers, George, Bill and Bud Crawford. Graveside services will be 2:30 PM, Friday at Maple Grove Cemetery with David Dorn officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Betts & West Funeral Home. Online guestbook www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -