GEWIRTZMAN Ira Allen, 87, died August 15, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington. He was born July 21, 1932 in New York City, NY to the late Charles and Edythe Gewirtzman. He was a 1950 graduate of Baylor Prep School, attended the University of Tennessee, and graduated from the University of Alabama with a B.S. degree in Commerce and Business Administration. Ira was a member of the Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the occupation of Germany as a 1 st Lieutenant. In 1964 he met his future wife Judi, and they were married in May 1965. Mr. Gewirtzman had been employed as a sales representative for various chemical companies. He was a member of Temple Adath Israel. He was in a weekly luncheon group called the Romeos (retired old men eating out) which he very much looked forward to and enjoyed. Survivors other than his wife Judi, include a daughter, Beth Whitney Gewirtzman; sister, Janet Myers; and a niece, Melisa Novick. Funeral services will be held 12:30pm on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Temple Adath Israel, 124 N. Ashland Ave., Lexington, KY 40502. Burial will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30am until the service time on Monday at the temple. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Romeo luncheon group. Contributions are suggested to Temple Adath Israel, the Rabbi's Fund. Shiva will be Tuesday and Wednesday from 7-9pm August 20 th and 21 st at the Gewirtzman's home. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg handling arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 17, 2019