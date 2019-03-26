Resources More Obituaries for Irene York Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Irene Amonett York

Obituary Flowers Mrs. Irene Amonett York, age 93years and 12 days, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Clinton County Care and Rehabilitation in Albany. She was preceded in death by her parents Willie D. and Dolly (Voiles) Hassler, her first husband, Roy Amonett, her second husband, Roscoe York, a son, Bennie Amonett, a brother, Jay Hassler, a sister, Oradean Cummings, and a step-daughter, Carol Sewell. She is survived by two sons, Randall (and Letha) Amonett, Jack (and Phyllis) Amonett, a daughter-in-law, Phyllis Amonett, two step- daughters, Kathryn (and Earl) McFall, Myra (and David) Moles, all of Albany, Kentucky, a step-son-in-law, Johnny Sewell of Burkesville, Kentucky, her grandchildren, Zada Groce, Juli (and Travis) Denney, Vince (and Amy) Amonett, Alisha Talbert, her great-grandchildren, Bethany Jo Groce, Trevor Denney, Sienna Staley, John Staley, Brennen Amonett, Sydne (and Terry) Evens, Jamison Derryberry, Ragan Amonett, Christian Derryberry, Natali Derryberry, a great-grandson, Isaiah Harding, numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, with many other relatives and friends. The funeral service for Mrs. Irene Amonett York will be conducted Wednesday, March 27, at 11:00 am (CST) in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Chaplin Michael Cooper and Bro. Gene Grasham officiating. Burial will follow in the Memorial Hill Cemetery in Albany, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers contributions to Clinton County Care and Rehabilitation in her name would be appreciated. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries