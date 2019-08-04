|
Irene Mae Horton Anderson, 88, widow of James A. Anderson, Sr. died Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Diversicare of Nicholasville. She was born in Bryantsville, Kentucky on May 30, 1931 to the late John Horton and Bessie Alcorn Horton. Mrs. Anderson was a member of Community Missionary Church in Wilmore and had worked for the Jessamine County School System for many years. She is survived by three children, Phyllis Ann Sallee, James Jr. “Buddy” Anderson and his wife, Debbie and Jeffrey Anderson and his wife, Sandy, six grandchildren, Robby Sallee, Debbie (Shawn) Akers, Jon (Mandy) Sallee , Amy (Glen) White, Kendall Anderson and Austin Anderson, nine great-grandchildren, Sophia Tallman, Ellie Sallee, Karsen Akers, Alicia Sallee, Madelyn McDonald, Mary Caroline and Andersyn Sallee, Adalynn and Aiden White. Service will be conducted at 12:00 noon, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Bales officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-9PM at Betts & West Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Camp Nelson National Cemetery with her nephews serving as bearers. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 4, 2019