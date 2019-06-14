Irene Fay (Evans) Blankenship, 87, of Webbville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Jordan Center in Louisa, KY. Irene was born July 16, 1931 in Chattaroy, WV to the late John and Elva (Crabtree) Evans. Irene had made a profession of Faith in Christ. In addition to her parents Irene was preceded in death by her husband Thurman Blankenship and her brothers Andy Evans, Lee Evans, William Evans, Arnold Evans and John Evans. Surviving are her son Thurman Blankenship; sisters Mary Naegel and Hazel Hogston; brother Joe Evans; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Evans Cemetery in Webbville. Friends may visit the family on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Ms. Blankenship and her family. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 14, 2019 Read More