Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
87, wife of William “Bill” West Woodward died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Woodward was born in the Nonesuch area of Woodford County to the late Bayard and Ressie Patterson Cox. She graduated from Versailles High School in 1950 and worked for the KY Dept of Revenue and IBM. Following the birth of her first child, she did not return to IBM, but devoted her time to keeping her children and other children in the family. She kept eight consecutive boys followed by two girls. She was a member of Gardenside Christian Church and had a twin sister, the late Corine Woolums, who was the County Clerk in Woodford County for several years. Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons, Michael Alan (Barbara) Woodward of Lexington and Donald Keith Woodward of Somerset, NJ; three grandchildren, Weston Lane, Blake Michael and Ellie Woodward; a sister, Rosetta Rose. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Bill Cox. Funeral services will be held 10:30AM Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Kerr Brothers – Harrodsburg Rd with Minister Rick Burdette officiating. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00PM till 8:00PM Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gardenside Christian Church, 940 Holly Springs, Lexington, KY. 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 26, 2019
