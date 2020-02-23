Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Hunter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Hunter Obituary
age 89, of Georgetown, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at The Willows in Lexington. She was born in Paris, Kentucky on March 4, 1930 to the late Halpin Tucker and Stella Barnett Tucker. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, George Hudgins; her second husband, Dave Hunter; her son, George Brent Hudgins; two brothers, Halpin Tucker Jr. and Johnie Tucker and two granddaughters, Tiffany Baswell and Misty Whitaker. Irene is survived by her three daughters, Linda Grizzle, Debra Adams and Charlene (Jackie) Cox; a sister, Dorcas Hudgins; seven grandchildren, Christina Beth (Nelson) Adams, Bronson Hudgins, Telena (Donnie) Berryman, Gina Martinez, Brent (Summer) Hudgins, Corey Hudgins and Shannon Farthing and several great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, February 24th at 2:00 PM at Ware Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at St. Edward Catholic Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Bronson Hudgins, Corey Hudgins, Brent Hudgins, Wyatt Hudgins, Shannon Farthing, Robbie Dunn and Jerry Tucker. Honorary pallbearers are Larry Tucker and Glenn Tucker. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. View and sign the guestbook at www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -