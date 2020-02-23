|
age 89, of Georgetown, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at The Willows in Lexington. She was born in Paris, Kentucky on March 4, 1930 to the late Halpin Tucker and Stella Barnett Tucker. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, George Hudgins; her second husband, Dave Hunter; her son, George Brent Hudgins; two brothers, Halpin Tucker Jr. and Johnie Tucker and two granddaughters, Tiffany Baswell and Misty Whitaker. Irene is survived by her three daughters, Linda Grizzle, Debra Adams and Charlene (Jackie) Cox; a sister, Dorcas Hudgins; seven grandchildren, Christina Beth (Nelson) Adams, Bronson Hudgins, Telena (Donnie) Berryman, Gina Martinez, Brent (Summer) Hudgins, Corey Hudgins and Shannon Farthing and several great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, February 24th at 2:00 PM at Ware Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at St. Edward Catholic Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Bronson Hudgins, Corey Hudgins, Brent Hudgins, Wyatt Hudgins, Shannon Farthing, Robbie Dunn and Jerry Tucker. Honorary pallbearers are Larry Tucker and Glenn Tucker. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. View and sign the guestbook at www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 23, 2020