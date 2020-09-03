1/
Irvin William Jr.
William Goble Irvin Jr., 84, of Cynthiana, KY, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his home. Born on December 4, 1935 in Bourbon County, KY, he was a son of the late William Goble Irvin Sr and Janie Duncan Irvin. He married Sylvia Dale Milner and she preceded him in death on July 17, 2002. He was a factory worker with Ramset and loved pulling tractors. He is survived by a son, Gregory Lee (Irene) Irvin, a daughter, Angie Faye Lively, and several grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 9 siblings, Mattie Lucas, Tillie Vest, Lillie Mastin, Helen Peak, Sallie Davis, Anna Charles, Jack Irvin, Sam Irvin, and Rhodia Wright. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bluegrass Hospice Care Navigators: 1317 US Hwy 62, Cynthiana, KY 41031

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 3, 2020.
