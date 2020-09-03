William Goble Irvin Jr., 84, of Cynthiana, KY, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his home. Born on December 4, 1935 in Bourbon County, KY, he was a son of the late William Goble Irvin Sr and Janie Duncan Irvin. He married Sylvia Dale Milner and she preceded him in death on July 17, 2002. He was a factory worker with Ramset and loved pulling tractors. He is survived by a son, Gregory Lee (Irene) Irvin, a daughter, Angie Faye Lively, and several grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 9 siblings, Mattie Lucas, Tillie Vest, Lillie Mastin, Helen Peak, Sallie Davis, Anna Charles, Jack Irvin, Sam Irvin, and Rhodia Wright. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bluegrass Hospice Care Navigators: 1317 US Hwy 62, Cynthiana, KY 41031



