Irvine Gene “Buddy” Jankowski, Jr., 45, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his home in Georgetown. He was born September 23, 1973 in Lexington, Kentucky to Irvine Gene Jankowski, Sr., and the late Mary Lee Wilson Jankowski. Buddy was a graduate of Woodford County High School. He was a mechanic for Nashville Water. In addition to his father, Buddy is survived by his sons, Cody and Michael Lee Jankowski, both of Georgetown, sisters, Leigh Jankowski, Versailles, Becky Lynn Jankowski, Lexington, niece, Brooklyn Lashay Jankowski, and nephew, Christopher Michael Jankowski. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, 161 Broadway Street, Versailles, KY, with Dr. Wesley Noss officiating. Burial will follow at Midway Cemetery in Midway, Kentucky. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10:00 am. Memorial contributions are suggested to The Children’s Heart Foundation, PO Box 244, Lincolnshire, IL 60069. Condolences may be expressed online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 4, 2019