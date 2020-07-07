Irving Bell

BELL Irving L., 83, husband of Joyce Bell, died July 5, 2020. He was born July 27, 1936 in McLean County, KY to the late Clarke and Margaret Bell. Irving received a B.S. Degree from Western Kentucky University in 1958 and Masters of Public Health from University of Minnesota in 1964. He became a Registered Sanitarian and worked in food and drug regulatory activities for 40 years, 26 for local and state government in KY and 14 years for The COCA-Cola Company. During that time he always promoted uniformity of food and drug laws and regulations at local, state and federal level, professional status for sanitarians, and a cooperative working relationship between industry and regulatory officials. He retired in 1999. Irving was a member and leader in many professional, state and national associations, and received numerous awards in recognition for his work. He is survived by Joyce, his wife of 61 years, two sons, Mark Bell and Paul (Amy) Bell, two grandchildren, Elaine and Aaron Bell, two step-grandchildren, Spencer and Camden Churchill, one sister, Fran Kabacinski and several nieces and nephews. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Lexington. Due to covid-19 recommendations, a private Celebration of Life will be held at First United Methodist Church in Lexington. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association
