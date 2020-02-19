|
PHILLIPS Irving "Phil", 90, U.S. Navy Retiree, passed away peacefully February 15, 2020. Survivors include his wife, Lucille; children, Debbie (Brian) Radcliffe, Rick (Lynn) Phillips, and Brian (Pam) Phillips; grandchildren, Grant, Logan, Brianne, Stephanie, Rachael, and Jillian; and great grandchildren, Leia, Raevyn and Harper. Funeral services will be held 11 am Fri., February 21, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, 10-11am Fri. Burial will follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery with military honors. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504 or to a .
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 19, 2020