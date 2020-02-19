Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irving Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irving "Phil" Phillips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irving "Phil" Phillips Obituary
PHILLIPS Irving "Phil", 90, U.S. Navy Retiree, passed away peacefully February 15, 2020. Survivors include his wife, Lucille; children, Debbie (Brian) Radcliffe, Rick (Lynn) Phillips, and Brian (Pam) Phillips; grandchildren, Grant, Logan, Brianne, Stephanie, Rachael, and Jillian; and great grandchildren, Leia, Raevyn and Harper. Funeral services will be held 11 am Fri., February 21, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, 10-11am Fri. Burial will follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery with military honors. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504 or to a .
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irving's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -