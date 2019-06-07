VAN METER IV Isaac Cunningham "Ike", 68, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Born in Winchester he was the son of the late Isaac Cunningham Van Meter III and Laura Browning Van Meter. Ike attended Transylvania University and lived for farming, family, his friends, and golf. He especially loved farming with his son. He was a loving father and best G-Daddy in the world. He filled his life with his grandchildren and their activities where he never missed an event or game. He and his family recently went on his favorite vacation which was a family Disney Cruise; where so many wonderful memories were made. One would be hard pressed to find G-Daddy without a pen in his shirt and a crossword nearby. Ike was a man who was very generous in the community; with an infectious personality he was one who never met a stranger. His wonderful voice and laughter would fill a room, quite so when he was at a party you would know that he had arrived. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years and partner in crime, Linda Patterson Van Meter, three children, Caroline Chenault Van Meter, Isaac Cunningham (Jennifer) Van Meter V, and Helen Van Meter (Devin) Tweed; nine grandchildren, Laura Browning Friesen, Anna Van Meter Friesen, Isaac Patterson Van Meter, William Hamilton Tweed, Michael Van Meter Friesen, Emily Myrick Van Meter, Thomas Browning Tweed, Samuel Ford Van Meter, and Burton Hale Tweed; his sister, Florence Van Meter (Philip) Barnhart; and his brother, John Browning Van Meter. A visitation will be held from 1-4pm Monday, June 10, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Main Street. Burial will be private in Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Ike may be made to the YMCA, Second Presbyterian Church, or a . Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary