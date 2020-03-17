|
Isaac Cleveland Montgomery, 82, widower of Leona B. Traylor Montgomery, died Monday, March 16, 2020 at Central Baptist Hospital. He was a retired employee of Georgia Pacific and a farmer. Isaac was born on May 20, 1937 in Jessamine County, Kentucky the son of the late B.F. and Madelene Carter Montgomery. Survivors include his daughters, Tonia and her husband Keith Lytle, Kelly and her husband Kevin Moores and Sharon Noe, four grandchildren, Angela Noe, Kimberly Hunt, Lucas Moores and Brooke Lytle, two great grandchildren, Michaela and Taylor Hunt and a great-great granddaughter, Jemma Lantz. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Harry G. Montgomery, Charles L. Montgomery his sister, Anna Louise Jones Mullican and a son in law, Danny Noe. Services will be 1:00 PM, Thursday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Chaplain DeWayne Brewer officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Bearers will be Bobby Traylor, B.J. Traylor, Ryan Traylor, Wayne Montgomery, Glenn Montgomery, and Lucas Moores. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 17, 2020