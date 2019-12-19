|
Samuel Thomas Isaac, Sr., 89, was born February 4, 1930, in Notre Dame Hospital in Lynch, KY to the late Joseph Elias Isaac Sr. and Alene Thomas Isaac. He grew up in Cumberland, KY and is a graduate of Virginia Tech, where he was a Cadet Major on the Regimental Staff. He was a teacher at Cumberland High School, officer of the Cumberland Amusement Company which operated a chain of movie theatres in Eastern Kentucky, owner of a radio station, WCPM, and vice president of the Guaranty Deposit Bank. He was elected mayor of Cumberland, KY and ran for congress in the 5th District. He was President of the Cumberland Lions Club. In Lexington, KY, Mr. Isaac was in the mortgage banking business and a 50 year realtor. He married Barbara Ann Thomas Isaac in 1952 in Roanoke, VA. They have five children: Teresa Ann Isaac, Cynthia Gail (Tony) Macke, Deborah Jean (Greg) Back, Samuel Thomas (Carolyn) Isaac Jr., and Mary Alene Isaac. They have four grandchildren: Todd (Lauren) Back, Jacob (Sarah) Isaac-Lowry, Alicyn (Drew) Gilbert, and Tyler (Shelby) Back. Four great grandchildren: Madison and Sam Back, Harry and Louisa Gilbert. Mr. Isaac was the favorite uncle to all his nieces and nephews and was known for all his games and prizes. He is survived by a brother Joe Isaac and a sister Vicky (Bill) Rauth. Mr. Isaac was a member of the Catholic Church. Services will be held Friday December 20, 2019 at 11am at Christ the King. Visitation will be held Friday at Christ the King from 9:30 – 11am. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family requests that donations be sent to St. Jude, Church of the Resurrection in Lynch, KY., or Southeast Community and Technical College. Mr. Isaac loves Christmas so we are going to wear our Christmas clothes at his service. We hope you will too.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 19, 2019