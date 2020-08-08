Isaiah “Ike” Fields, 84, widow of the late Gloria Jean Cummins Fields, died Thursday August 6, 2020 at the VA Medical Center, Leestown Rd., Lexington, KY. A native of Paris, KY, he was the son of the late William “Willie” Fields and the late Rachel Ann Roberts Fisher. He worked at Mr. Wiggs for 18 years, Sam Cummins and Herb Jones. He was a United States Army Veteran and a longtime member of Veaches Chapel CME. He is survived by two brothers, Ray (Shirley) Fields, Sr. and Crit (Anita) Fisher, Jr.; three nephews, Richard Fields, Brian Fields and Stanley Williams Fisher; two nieces, Sara Fisher and Stefanie (Evan) Ezell; one special aunt, Viola White and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by one nephew, Ray Fields, Jr. A home going celebration will be conducted at 11:00 AM Monday August 10, 2020 at the Veaches Chapel CME, 236 Brentsville, Rd., Paris, KY by Rev. Archie Johnson. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Memory Gardens, Paris, KY. Visitation will be from 5-8 PM Sunday August 9, 2020 at the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home, 1120 Main St., Paris, KY. Pallbearers will be Brandon Fields, Bryson Fields, Evan Ezell, Richard Fields, Brian Fields and Stanley Williams Fisher. Honorary pallbearers will be John Fields, Albert Taylor, Ron Brack and the Veaches Chapel family. The funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home, 1120 Main St., Paris, KY. The online guestbook is at www.Lusk-McFarland.com
and a 24 hour funeral information line can be reached by calling 859-987-4387.