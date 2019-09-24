|
Charles Ishmael Smith passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the age of 98. Ishmael was born on July 6, 1921, to Wesley and Mollie Smith, in the Harrison County community of Shadynook. He became the founder and owner of Smith Angus Farms, in Nicholas, Harrison and Bourbon counties, where he raised tobacco and registered Angus cattle, and sold farm equipment. He was a member of the American Angus Association for more than 50 years. He was also a faithful member of Indian Creek Christian Church for 83 years, with more than 50 consecutive years of perfect attendance. Ishmael was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 65 years Wyoma Allison Smith; his four brothers Harry Lee, James, Joe Aaron, and Elbert; and his son-in-law Rick Schuler. Ishmael is survived by his children Keith (Joyce) Smith and Sheila Schuler, and six grandchildren: Mollie Smith, Adam (Elizabeth) Smith, Joshua Schuler, Sarah (Matt) Jarvis, Brian (Heather) Schuler, and Tammy (Brandon) Ashcraft. He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren: Allie, Kaitlyn, Kara, Michael, and Brian Schuler; Isaac and Aaron Jarvis; and Brayden and Kaleb Ashcraft. A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Indian Creek Christian Church by Ernie Perry. Visitation will be at Indian Creek Christian Church on Tuesday, September 24 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Indian Creek Christian Church, 551 Waits Road, Cynthiana, KY 41031. View and sign the guestbook at www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 24, 2019